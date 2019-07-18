Menu
Login
News

B-double comes to grief on highway

18th Jul 2019 9:56 AM | Updated: 11:07 AM

A B-DOUBLE was damaged after it ploughed into an abandoned trailer that was left parked on the Pacific Highway this morning.

The trailer jam-packed with manure was struck by the truck, south of Coffs Harbour, between the Bonville Station Rd and Archville Station Rd overpasses.

The impact caused a fuel tank on the B-double to rupture and saw fuel spill over the roadway.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews and Hazmat were called to decant more than 200 litres of fuel from the heavy vehicle and stop it spilling into roadside drains.

The Coffs Coast Advocate reported the driver, shivering in a fresh 5 degree morning around 5am was philosophical saying "oh well, s**t happens".

accident bdouble coffs clarence police coffs harbour editors picks fire and rescue nsw manure pacific highway trailer truck crash
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Irrigators' option

    Irrigators' option

    Rural Farmers and irrigators along the Dawson have an offer to consider

    Smart weed control in the spotlight

    Smart weed control in the spotlight

    News Hands-on approach to weed management.

    Community survey a source of valuable feedback

    Community survey a source of valuable feedback

    News Community satisfaction survey a success.

    Mowing down $2 million for Aussie kids

    Mowing down $2 million for Aussie kids

    News He's on a mission for Aussie kids.