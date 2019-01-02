Baby arrives in time to welcome the new year

NEW BORN: Peta Costigan with her daughter Marleia Ella Rae Costigan, born on New Years Eve.

PETA and Chris Costigan welcomed the new year with full hearts and a baby girl in their arms.

Marleia Ella Rae Costigan was born at 3.43am on December 31, 2018 at the Emerald Hospital, weighing 3.77kg.

With three sons, Tye, 9, Jaxson, 4, and Tade, 2, the Costigans were excited to meet their first daughter on New Year's Eve.

Mrs Costigan said she was expecting Marleia on December 27, but was kept waiting an extra four days.

"We were hoping she was going to be early, like the boys were,” she said.

"I was glad she wasn't a Christmas baby. It didn't bother which day she was born, I was just ready to have her.”

Born on one of the most celebrated days of the year, Mrs Costigan said she would never be bored on her birthday.

"There will always be fireworks on the day she was born, there will always be something to do,” she said.

Despite expecting a boy, the family were excited to finally have a little girl.

"I was just expecting another boy, so I was very surprised and happy when she was a girl,” Mrs Costigan said.

"But my husband's very happy that he's finally got his girl. Jaxson and Tye both wanted a brother, but once they saw her they were smitten.

"Tade is just in love with her. Chris brought him up, not long after she was born. He came in and he just couldn't stop smiling and kept doing this little giggle. He is just absolutely in love with her.”

Marleia is healthy and happy, and Mrs Costigan said "apart from wanting to stay up all night last night (December 31)” she had been no trouble at all.