Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The child was left alone while the father went to work.
The child was left alone while the father went to work.
Crime

Baby dies alone while dad works late shift

by Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore, The Sun
19th Jan 2021 1:17 PM

A baby girl died after her father left her alone in a crib for 10 hours while he went to work so that he could pay the rent, police have said.

Wilner Belizaire, 21, of Orlando, Florida, is now facing a child neglect charge, The Sun reports.

Mr Belizaire left his daughter at home on the evening of December 22, when he was called in to work at around 4pm, WKMG reported on Friday.

He came home later that night to find the girl dead in her cot.

According to an arrest report, Mr Belizaire tried to get a babysitter for his daughter after getting called into work that night, but couldn't find one.

 

Wilner Belizaire is facing child neglect charges. Picture: Supplied
Wilner Belizaire is facing child neglect charges. Picture: Supplied

"As the suspect was leaving for work, he knew it was wrong to leave the decedent unattended for such a long period, but felt pressured to work because of impending rent being due," the report said.

He was arrested after calling emergency services on December 23 to report that he had come home to find his daughter dead, and was released on bail on January 4.

The child's exact age was not included in the arrest report, nor was her cause of death.

The report did note that the father found the daughter on her stomach when he got home.

He faces one charge of neglect of child causing harm or disability.

The charge could carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission

 

Originally published as Baby dies alone while dad works late shift

More Stories

baby died children crime parenting

Just In

    Armed police swarm NSW street

    Armed police swarm NSW street
    • 19th Jan 2021 12:42 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        His name’s Scott and he’s here to help

        Premium Content His name’s Scott and he’s here to help

        Politics Nearly 18 months after his first visit, the Prime Minister is checking on the progress of drought-hit Queensland communities.

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Road remains closed with weir still over its capacity

        Premium Content Road remains closed with weir still over its capacity

        News Drivers are urged to use an alternate route while the water levels continue to...

        Landry disagrees with deputy PM on mining camp quarantine

        Premium Content Landry disagrees with deputy PM on mining camp quarantine

        News “I’m elected by the people of Capricornia, so I stand up for the people of...