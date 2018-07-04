Baby humpback whale found dead on beach

A dead whale has washed up on the beach at Suffolk Park.

A dead whale has washed up on the beach at Suffolk Park. Christian Morrow

WILDLIFE crews are preparing to remove an 8.8m humpback whale carcass from Tallow Beach in Byron Bay, which washed up on shore this morning.

National Parks And Wildlife Service (NPWS) ranger Keely Markobina said police, NPWS and volunteer wildlife rehabilitation group ORRCA had been at the scene this morning.

"The dead whale was reported to the police by a member of the public at 8.10am," Ms Markobina said.

Dead whale at Byron Bay: This whale will be removed from the beach today

"The whale is still at the water's edge and is definitely dead so the next stage will be how to remove the whale from the area and bury it off-site."

The wildlife group's strategy will involve moving the whale out of the water.

"We haven't figured out the exact process of removing it yet but when it's safe to do so we will," Ms Marobina said.

She said police will be there during the operation for assistance.

A dead whale has washed up at Tallow Beach, Suffolk Park. Christian Morrow

"We have a whale expert Dr Elizabeth Hawkins (Southern Cross University) who is assisting NPWS as well as ORRCA, who will help us out and take samples of the whale carcass to determine the cause of death."

"At the moment there's no obvious cause of death.

"The tide is coming in so we will have to work around that, but at this moment we are trying to figure out the best thing to do.

"We will bury it as soon as we can and it wont be buried on the beach as there is issues around that."