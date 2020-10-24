‘Baby killer’: Police investigate threat against MP's staff

POLICE are investigating a complaint after death threats were allegedly made against staff in Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders' office.

Mr Saunders told the Chronicle on Saturday a man angry over the State Government's abortion laws had called a young mum on his staff a "baby killer" in phone calls made to his office.

"It was very distressing, especially for a young woman who has children," he said.

Mr Saunders said the man allegedly threatened to come down and kill staff at his office.

A Maryborough Police spokesman confirmed the alleged phone calls were being investigated.