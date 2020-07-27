Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Claire Hung with her kids Madelyn and Olivia.
Claire Hung with her kids Madelyn and Olivia.
Motoring

Baby on board: How to choose a family car

RACQ technical adviser Blair Bentley
27th Jul 2020 4:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Throughout life as our circumstances change, so do our priorities, and there are few bigger changes than starting a family. As a result, our car is also likely to change, but with an abundance of options available in the market, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

Buying a car is rarely an entirely rational, unemotional process and we may get carried away by the latest features.

So, take a little time to work out your wants, needs and budget. Safety, comfort, space and practicality should be top of the list of essentials. When it comes to finding a safe ride, you should check ANCAP ratings or Used Car Safety Ratings for second-hand vehicles.

Don’t assume the car you like will accommodate your family. Before signing on the dotted line take your child seats with you to the dealer and make sure they fit, and check the boot is big enough for your pram and whatever else you need to carry.

You can find more helpful tips on “Choosing a Family Car” on RACQ’s website.

By doing a little research and equipping yourself with the right information, you’ll find the perfect car for this new life adventure.

car advice car buyers guide motoring motoring advice racq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Horror crash victims identified as Townsville uni students

        premium_icon Horror crash victims identified as Townsville uni students

        News Young victims of a horrific crash on a Gold Coast hinterland road have been identified as North Queensland uni students.

        Single digit temps to return as cool change sweeps CQ

        premium_icon Single digit temps to return as cool change sweeps CQ

        Weather After a warm weekend, residents can expect winter temperatures to return to the...

        Man in hospital after Peak Downs Highway crash

        premium_icon Man in hospital after Peak Downs Highway crash

        News Man taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash on Eton Range

        CQ man’s incredible gesture for teacher with brain cancer

        premium_icon CQ man’s incredible gesture for teacher with brain cancer

        News When he walked through the gates of his former school, he couldn’t believe how much...