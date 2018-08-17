Baby rescued as parents overdose

Baby saved from hot car with drug addict parents in the car in Ohio, USA. Picture: Eric Asher/Facebook

THIS is the shocking moment an overheating baby is rescued from a car while her parents were overdosing on heroin.

The youngster was pulled from the vehicle by a passer-by who spotted the child was trapped inside the car and covered in sweat in 31C temperatures.

The baby was pulled from the hot car. Picture: Eric Asher/Facebook

Construction worker Eric Asher, from Ohio, posted photos of himself and his fiance giving the child some water while waiting for authorities to arrive.

The 43-year-old told Inside Edition: "We were driving down the road and I looked over to my right and I saw the male and female laying on the ground. We saw that they were purple."

Moments after realising the couple were in trouble, Eric's fiancee spotted the child in the back seat.

He said: "The child was covered in sweat. We gave the baby some water. That was our priority."

The child was immediately given water. Picture: Eric Asher/Facebook

Court records showed both parents were later charged with child endangerment, according to the website.

Eric also revealed the child's mum later called him to thank him.

The baby, after he was pulled from the car. Picture: Eric Asher/Facebook

She told him the pair had been clean for two years, but got off government medication and got sick, then relapsed.

He said: "When they relapsed, it had a greater effect than when they used to do drugs."

Eric posted the photos on Facebook to warn others about the dangers of drugs.

