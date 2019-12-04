‘Orders will not be fulfilled’: Baby retailer collapses

A popular baby retailer has collapsed, leaving furious parents thousands of dollars out of pocket for goods that will never arrive.

Baby and Toddler Town was placed into administration late last month with more than $5 million in debts. Liquidators Taylor Insolvency were appointed on Monday to wind up the company.

Online reviews suggest the family-owned business, which recently topped Canstar Blue's "most satisfied customers" rankings, had been struggling to fill orders for months prior to its collapse.

"It has come to my attention that a number of company customers have placed orders for items which have either not been delivered or partly delivered," a notice on its website from liquidator Josh Taylor said.

"I will be investigating the company affairs to among other things, identify those unfilled orders. However, my investigations have disclosed that these orders will not be fulfilled.

"If you have paid by credit card you should immediately contact your credit card provider to request a reversal of the payment for the items not delivered."

Mr Taylor told A Current Affair it was unlikely customers who had purchased items would get their money back, as all excess stock would have to be sold to pay out creditors.

"The general priority is first, the cost of the liquidation, then it goes to employee entitlements, then to unsecured creditors, so usually customers would sit in the same priority with the ATO, with suppliers and other parties that aren't employees," he told the program.

"So for customers who have paid via credit card, they can contact their credit card provider for a charge back, we're still looking into what the options are for third-party payment providers like AfterPay."

For people who paid by cash or electronic transfer, the only option is to lodge a claim with the company. "They're more than welcome to speak to Fair Trading or their solicitor if they want to take further advice," Mr Taylor said.

Baby and Toddler Town has been blasted by furious customers on ProductReview.com. One person said she waited more than 10 weeks for a $2000 pram that never arrived.

"I knew something fishy was going on," another customer wrote.

"I ordered a bath and stand early October and was advised (after they took my money) that the item was out of stock! Every time I called I was told it would be delivered the following week. It was not delivered in time for the baby shower and wasn't even delivered before the baby was born (yesterday)."

The customer said she "barged" into the Marsden Park store several days ago to find "it was being cleared out" by staff. "It is an absolute disgrace that they were selling products online and taking your money without filling the orders," she said.

"The staff said they didn't know what was happening which I find hard to believe. They were obviously aware they were going into liquidation and wanted to fill their coffers with no intention of delivering. I feel sorry for anyone who go ripped off by them."

