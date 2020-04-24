Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Baby rushed to hospital after hit by car

by Chris McMahon
24th Apr 2020 7:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BABY has been rushed to hospital after it was hit by a car in the driveway of an Upper Coomera home.

The male child, aged under one, has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition with pelvic injuries.

Police on the scene of a driveway accident involving a child at Cessna St, Upper Coomera. Picture: Jerad Williams
Police on the scene of a driveway accident involving a child at Cessna St, Upper Coomera. Picture: Jerad Williams

It is understood four ambulance crews rushed to the Cessna St home, including a Critical Care and High Acuity paramedic, about 3.55pm to reports the child had been run over by a car.

Police were also on scene.

Originally published as Baby rushed to hospital after hit by car

baby crashes run over

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Researchers encourage cost-effective irrigation method

        premium_icon Researchers encourage cost-effective irrigation method

        News They say the method should be adopted as consumers become more interested in plant protein.

        Animal rescue group asks for urgent supplies

        premium_icon Animal rescue group asks for urgent supplies

        News CQ Pet Rescue is running low on pet food for its foster animals because of...

        Politician’s $160 million promise to reopen ag colleges

        premium_icon Politician’s $160 million promise to reopen ag colleges

        Politics Funding hinges on party securing balance of power at state election

        REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive fuel in your CQ town

        premium_icon REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive fuel in your CQ town

        Motoring Find out where drivers are getting overcharged and where you can pick up a...