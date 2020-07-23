Baby to join ice trafficking mother in jail

Melissa Jane McLean was jailed for five years for trafficking ice in Bowen. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News

Melissa Jane McLean was jailed for five years for trafficking ice in Bowen.

A BREASTFEEDING mother will spend at least 18 months in jail for her role in a high-level trafficking ring peddling ice in Bowen.

And her 12-month-old son will soon join her behind bars once arrangements are made with Queensland Corrective Services.

Melissa Jane McLean was pregnant when she trafficked ice - allegedly for the father of her then unborn child who was a principle mark in a police operation targeting methylamphetamines in the Whitsundays.

"This young mother has destroyed her life at her own hands and now she faces a very difficult period … which a large part of that will involve being in jail with her baby," defence barrister Matt Heelan said.

Mackay Supreme Court heard the offending occurred with an undercurrent of domestic violence between the 23 year old and her co accused.

"Seems to me, particularly use of methylamphetamines and domestic violence … goes hand-in-hand," Justice Graeme Crow said.

"Surely everyone knows, young people know that if you get involved in the drug business … movies, things on TV tell us there's going to be violence visited upon people, we all know this.

"Even 23 year olds should know that, if you're going to be playing around with methylamphetamines, horrible things can happen."

Justice Crow said the real harm was the "dozens of people" whose lives were ruined by McLean "peddling over 50 grams" of ice per week labelling the drug as a "one-way street to doom and destruction".

Mr Heelan said his client was in fear of her co accused, who allegedly believed she had "dobbed him in".

"It's part of the price she paid getting involved in methylamphetamines, her life would be at risk," Justice Crow said.

"You are putting lives at risk everywhere and people need to understand this … that's why … even as a young mother it's inevitable (she's) going to prison."

The court heard McLean, who had a disadvantaged childhood, no longer took drugs and two clean tests were tendered to court as proof.

Police first busted McLean possessing ice at Cannonvale on November 20, 2018 - rather than learning her lesson she then went on to traffic methylamphetamines between December 1, 2018 and January 16, 2019 at Bowen.

She was further charged with aggravated ice possession and possessing cash from drug sales at Sarina on December 2 last year.

"Methylamphetamines is so powerful, so dangerous and so addictive that if you possess more than two grams of it, I have the power to send you to prison for up to 25 years," Justice Crow said.

The court heard she had about 10 customers, but also allegedly pushed drugs for the father of her child, and was considered between a street level and wholesale dealer.

"I do not accept that you were totally under the spell of this man," Justice Crow said.

"I do accept that he's been a terrible influence on your life."

McLean pleaded guilty to trafficking and the possession charges. She was jailed for five years with parole eligibility on December 10 next year. Convictions were recorded.