Dummy recalled over choking fears

by Candace Sutton
17th Jan 2019 7:19 PM

A BABY'S dummy called 3 Little Birds BIBS has been recalled amid fears it could choke or strangle babies or small children.

The BIBS dummies, which come in several colours including white, grey, blue and brown, were sold nationally between May 1 and December 22 last year.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) warns that parts of the pacifiers could break off and become lodged in infants' throats and a cord or ribbon attached to a dummy may pose a strangulation hazard.

The Little Birds device failed to include a warning that this could happen in its packaging, as required by all pacifiers to comply with safety regulations.

