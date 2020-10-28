Bachelorette fans lose it over Adam cradling baby

After watching the hunky geologist play dad on The Bachelorette, viewers are expressing their love for Adam Todd.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, sister's Elly and Becky Miles left the mansion absolutely trashed and assigned fake crying babies to all of the contestants.

Their mission was to do a long list of chores while looking after the fake baby, and needless to say, but Adam is daddy material.

While the girls secretly watched on, critiquing each contestant on how they dealt with the hilarious situation, Twitter was alight with affection for Adam.

Does Adam have an older, look-a-like, fully domesticated brother? Asking for a friend. #BacheloretteAU — Anouska (@AnouskaHaaket) October 28, 2020

Even host Osher Gunsberg couldn't deal with Adam in this episode.

Goodness, Adam doing housework with an infant strapped to his massive chest is doing things to me. #BacheloretteAU — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) October 28, 2020

In the first week of the show, Adam got the girls' attention when he showed off his luscious locks during the group date photo shoot.

"I feel like a background object at the moment. It's time to, you know, release that secret weapon of mine, I think," he told producers before letting down his hair, just like Rapunzel.

Adam unleashed his locks on national television

"Adam's hair is so luscious wow," posted a fan on Twitter at the time.

"Adam is one fine man," said another.

"Holy sh*t Adam," stated a third viewer.

Some fans even called on Channel 10 to get him on as the next Bachelor if things didn't work out between him and Elly.

"So I love Adam and I would like him to be the next bachelor. And I also would like to meet him LOL," they wrote.

Adam is a 24-year-old Geologist. He lives in Western Australia and loves science and surfing.

According to his Network Ten bio, Todd has "pushed away love in the past", although is ready to feel "all the warm fuzzy feelings".

Originally published as Bach fans lose it over Adam cradling baby

australia every time adam gets screen time #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/PwGDikfKMe — teresa (@augustfallin) October 28, 2020

This is Adam. Adam has a big chest, rock solid arms, is good with kids and cleans... be like Adam #BacheloretteAU — Daniel Philp (@danielphilp90) October 28, 2020

Adam is giving me more ‘daddy’ than ‘dad’ #BacheloretteAU — Chloe (@chloealex23) October 28, 2020

Would it even matter if Adam could wrangle a baby successfully. His offspring would be very attractive you’d have to say...... #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/zEMF4XAXwg — Don’t ask-wear a mask Sue. (@SueKennedy19) October 28, 2020

Pick Adam.

He can dust & hold a baby#BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/1IopEGenpc — 💜💙 ͲᏔᎬᎬͲՏ ᏴᎽ ᎷᎬ 💙💜. (@tweetsbygillian) October 28, 2020

Me after seeing Adam holding a baby



#bachelorette #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/gtVRQ17EjN — J O D E S 💗 (@jodes888) October 28, 2020

GIVE US MORE FATHER ADAM, PLEASE CHANNEL TEN I AM BEGGING YOU #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/AVfu01ukGr — alysha / juliette fan account (@intosneedy) October 28, 2020

ADAM DOING THE DUSTING WITH THE BABY UGH PLEASE I LOVE HIM SO MUCH #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/TisS7JsuJb — alysha / juliette fan account (@intosneedy) October 28, 2020

ADAM deserves more screen time #BacheloretteAU — teresa (@augustfallin) October 28, 2020

adam with baby (even though it’s plastic) hello sir #BacheloretteAU — teresa (@augustfallin) October 28, 2020

I hope Adam gets extra time tbfh #BacheloretteAU — em 🌸 (@emmastacey_) October 28, 2020