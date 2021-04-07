Bachelor star, other Instagram influencers to promote tourism in the NT

Bachelor star, other Instagram influencers to promote tourism in the NT

THE Bachelor star Brooke Blurton is among five social media influencers the NT Government has enlisted to help promote tourism in the Territory as a part of a $215,000 marketing campaign.

Journalists from national media outlets will join five social media influencers today as they embark on the Ghan from Darwin to Alice Springs to attend the Parrtjima Festial.

Tourism Minister Natasha Fyles said the new marketing campaign would cost about $200,000.

Figures obtained by the NT News shows a break down of costs includes $55,000 for social media influencers, $140,000 for "activation and event" and $20,000 for national media.

The Batchelor star Brooke Blurton is among five social media influencers to hop aboard the Ghan from Darwin to Alice Springs to attend the Parrtjima Festival. Picture: Natasha Emeck

"We know that the Northern Territory is a destination people want to come to the territory, it's on that bucket list but we want it front of mind, particularly as travel nationally domestically starts to resume," Minister Fyles said.

"This is part of the marketing budget that we have within Tourism NT.

"So, it's using the modern methods of getting the message out there that the Territory is fabulous and that you should come now."

NT Major Events CEO Tim Watsford said more than 80 per cent of the 12,000 registrations for this year's festival were from interstate.

"They're predominating coming from the east coast and Adelaide," he said.

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

Originally published as Bachelor star, other Instagram influencers to promote NT tourism