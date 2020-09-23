Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emma Roche from Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor looks completely different now to the way she looked when she was on the show.
Emma Roche from Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor looks completely different now to the way she looked when she was on the show.
Celebrity

Bachelor star totally unrecognisable

by Bianca Mastroianni
23rd Sep 2020 6:59 PM

Emma Roche was left heartbroken after being rejected by Matt Agnew on The Bachelor in 2019.

RELATED: Bach star eyeing off another reality show

The 33-year-old has since undergone a dramatic makeover.

On Tuesday, the reality star uploaded a plumper smile, with brighter, tighter skin.

"Starring the big hair," she captioned the photo.

 

Emma is totally unrecognisable now
Emma is totally unrecognisable now

RELATED: Clue in Bachelor trailer on who wins

While it is unclear whether or not to Irish beauty has undergone any cosmetic procedures in that photo, she did reveal last year that she got "subtle filler" to enhance her jawline.

"A pleasure welcoming @thebachelorau's @miss_emma_roche back to the clinic recently!' the Cosmos Clinic wrote on Instagram.

Emma admitted to getting some filler for a more even jawline
Emma admitted to getting some filler for a more even jawline

RELATED: Bach star linked to MAFS contestant

"A subtle treatment of dermal filler to the chin enhanced her profile, created a more defined jawline, and achieved a more balanced overall appearance. Looking forward to seeing you again soon, Emma!"

In fact, the brunette tags Cosmos Clinic in a lot of her Instagram selfies, including the cosmetic nurse Benoite Boucoiran suggesting that she is a regular customer.

During her season of The Bachelor, Roche made it to the top four.

On the show, she was titled the "stage-five clinger" after being the first contestant to drop the L-bomb.

 

Originally published as Bachelor star totally unrecognisable

emma roche the bachelor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Law exams considered for Qld mine safety

        Premium Content Law exams considered for Qld mine safety

        News OFFICIALS in the mining industry will need to prove their knowledge about mine safety before being appointed in Queensland under an LNP government.

        INFESTED: Rocky households battle ‘aggressive mice plague’

        Premium Content INFESTED: Rocky households battle ‘aggressive mice plague’

        Environment Some residents have reportedly located up to 30 of the rodents infesting their...

        IN COURT: Names of everyone facing Clermont court

        Premium Content IN COURT: Names of everyone facing Clermont court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.

        Warm and wet Wednesday expected for Central Queensland

        Premium Content Warm and wet Wednesday expected for Central Queensland

        News After some warm days, we can look forward to some cooling rain today. Find out...