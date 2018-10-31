Bach contestant drops major spoiler

Wonder what Ali thinks of Charlie's new relationship?

WARNING: SPOILERS.

BACHELORETTE contestant Charlie Newling was supposed to be a frontrunner for Ali Oetjen's heart but has ruled himself out of winning the show after debuting his new relationship.

The 31-year-old has been spotted getting cosy with former Bachelor contestant Dasha Gaivoronski and this week they confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

Charlie Newling is one of Ali’s favourites this season

During a question-and-answer session on her Instagram story, Newling (who Gaivoronski had barely tried to hide his identity) asked about the "hot amazing guy" that she was dating.

"He is alright, isn't he?" Gaivoronski wrote back. "We're the besties of all times and understand each other like no on else. That's so rare these days."

Gaivoronski appeared on Nick Cummins' season and after leaving the show accused the Honey Badger of not being interested in a relationship - foreshadowing his decision to walk away solo in the finale.

Come on guys, you’re not even trying to hide it!

Meanwhile Newling has been likened to "stage five clinger" Jarrod Woodgate - who was runner-up in Sophie Monk's season of The Bachelorette - and has been one of the more competitive contestants this year.

Previous contestants have confirmed that their reality TV contract prevents them from openly dating anyone while the show airs, meaning Newling is probably in some serious trouble with Channel 10 right now.

Charlie Newling

Dasha Gaivoronski

Former Bachelor contestant Faith Williams met her now boyfriend Jeremy Hassell two months after leaving the show in 2016, but had to keep it a secret.

"They said 'you're not allowed to date anyone in that time' so we weren't able to do anything ­together," she told News Corp in 2017.

"Around that time I also had paps following me. We had to be careful not to look like we were dating."