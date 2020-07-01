Bachelorette couple confirm shock split

Angie Kent has finally put the rumours to bed — confirming she and Bachelorette winner Carlin Sterritt have indeed parted ways.

Bachelorette couple Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt are officially over, confirming the news after weeks of swirling rumours.

Former Gogglebox star Kent, 30, shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, telling followers they had both been reluctant to reveal the news until now given "there have been much bigger issues going on in the world".

Whispers the pair had gone their separate ways began in early June, after suspicious Instagram activity was picked up by eagle-eyed fans.

Today, a statement on Kent's Instagram Story read: "There's been a lot of speculation and rumours about the status of my relationship with Carlin.

"We have not wanted to confirm until this point because there have been much bigger issues going on in the world and we've both been taking space to think about what we really want. "Matters of the heart are extremely difficult and I'm sad to say that Carlin and I have broken up."

Kent went on to wish Sterritt, 30, "nothing but the best" and acknowledged the investment fans of The Bachelorette had in their relationship.

"I appreciate everyone's concern and the investment that many of you made into the show and our story, but this is real life and we both need privacy and time to heal," she said. "I just want to put the rumours to bed and to clarify so that questions stop. Please remember we are both human beings like everyone else, so be kind if you do choose to leave comments or messages. Words can be very hurtful - and compound already very difficult times."

It comes just one month after reports emerged the couple had called it quits.

After followers noticed the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram, Kent blasted reports surrounding the status of her relationship, saying it's "no one's business". She did not deny the reports they had split.

Commenting on the BachieFunny Instagram fan account, which uploaded a picture saying the pair had split up, Kent blamed the unfollowing on a "system glitch".

"Leave it. If you don't know, you don't know," she wrote.

"Everyone got their happy ending when the show was on. Now it's no one's business. It's my real life. So best people stay out of it unless they know for real what someone is going through."

A week prior, Sterritt had addressed why the couple hadn't appeared on social media together recently, also dispelling split rumours.

He said Kent, who had moved to Sydney from the Sunshine Coast to be with him in February, was back in Queensland visiting family.

Sterritt, who won Kent's heart in the popular reality series over fan favourite Timm Hanly this year, added that the break-up rumours were "silly".

It's been an unlucky run of Bach-world romances lately, given 2019's The Bachelor couple have also split.

Matt Agnew and Chelsie McLeod called it quits only three months after the finale aired. McLeod was fairly open about the break-up on her social media at the time, seemingly hinting it was not her choice.

"It's definitely been rough," a tearful Chelsie told her Instagram followers during an Instagram Q&A in December. "I do not deal with heartbreak well and yeah, my heart is broken. This sucks."

McLeod added she'd prefer to keep the details of their split private in an attempt to protect Agnew, leading many to believe it wasn't mutual.

Perhaps there will be more luck in Fiji, with Bachelor in Paradise set to air on July 15 on Channel 10.

