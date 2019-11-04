Menu
Ciarran Stott seems to have moved on
Dating

Bachelorette star Ciarran Stott's steamy beach date

4th Nov 2019 6:33 PM

It looks like Ciarran Stott has well and truly moved on.

The Bachelorette fan favourite has been pictured with a series of mystery women since his shock exit from the race for Angie Kent's heart in last Thursday's episode.

The tatted-up 25-year-old was recently seen gallivanting along Bondi Beach in speedos with a blonde woman wearing a bright pink string bikini.

The flirty pair couldn’t take their hands off each other. Picture: Diimex.
It's not the first time in the days since his departure episode aired that Ciarran has been spotted flirting up a storm in Sydney.

On Saturday night, the hunky reality star was seen cosying up to another mystery woman at The Clock in Surry Hills,Daily Mail reports.

It comes after he shut down rumours he's back with his ex-girlfriend, Renee Barrett - a Bach contestant herself, from Matt Agnew's season.

Meanwhile, there are whispers circulating that he'll be joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise next year.

According to Daily Mail, the reality show starts filming its third season in Fiji later this week.

 

Ciarran and his mystery lady friend looked close to kissing during their flirty hangout. Picture: Diimex.
Following his tearful departure last week - which prompted an avalanche of disappointed tweets from fans - Ciarran said he regretted leaving and should have 'gritted his teeth' and stayed in the competition.

 

Ciarran told Ten Daily leaving the mansion was “a mistake”. Picture: Diimex.
"I don't regret much in life, but I do regret leaving the mansion," he said on Ten Daily.

"I feel like I should have gritted my teeth," he said. "Only a few more weeks and I could have been the number one.

"Looking back, it was a mistake to leave."

With Bach fans keen to see the cheeky Briton as the 2020 Bachelor, it looks like he's enjoying the single life for now.

 

The Bachelorette continues Wednesday night at 7.30 on Channel 10

 

They certainly look like more than friends. Picture: Diimex.
