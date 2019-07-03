Bachelorette’s explosive sex confession

The US Bachelorette has made a surprising sex confession on the show.

In a preview for an upcoming episode, this year's Bachelorette Hannah Brown confronts contestant Luke "P" Parker after he appears to shame her for having sex with one of the men on the show.

"Let's say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I would completely remove myself from this relationship," Parker tells her while the pair are on a date.

Brown, 24, is clearly shocked by the comment and responds: "My husband would never say what you've said to me. I have had sex, and honestly, Jesus still loves me."

She then drops the bombshell: "From obviously how you feel, me f***ing in a windmill, you probably wanna leave."

The beauty queen later confirms her comment in a confessional interview, telling producers: "I f***ed in a windmill? And guess what? We did it a second time."

While the Bachelorette didn't reveal the name of her lover in the promo, it set off a frenzy of guessing among fans on social media.

Many believe it was Jed Wyatt, with whom she had a private date with in the Netherlands - the home of windmills.

He's one of four men left in the finale and has been a frontrunner throughout the series.

It's a far cry from what we get to see on the Aussie series, as it's widely understood contestants aren't supposed to be left alone together.

Last year, 2DayFM host Grant Denyer shared insider information, telling his co-hosts: "You aren't allowed to get it on. There's no sex allowed on set."

In the very first season of The Bachelor, Tim Robards was given the opportunity to host one of his top three ladies on an "overnight date", like they do in the US - but took the gentlemanly approach and declined. Since then, "overnight dates" have been taken off the table for all Bachelors and Bachelorettes in Australia.

It's an entirely different story on Bachelor in Paradise, where contestants regularly spend time together alone in their bungalows.

Keira Maguire, who appeared in the 2016 season of The Bachelor and last year's Bachelor in Paradise, revealed on her podcast The Buzz a scandal in the US version caused stringent new rules to be enforced on the show.

It made international headlines and had a knock-on effect for the franchise in Australia, according to Maguire.

The reality TV star - who began dating Jarrod Woodgate in Paradise - explained all couples were forced to announce their sexual intentions on camera.

"On the island you need to physically ask the producers for consent - you need to actually say (it) to the camera," Maguire said.

"So, if you're walking into a room and the producers see you, they get the camera out and say, you need to say to the camera, 'I give consent' to have any kind of sexual intercourse."

Maguire added condoms were left in every contestant's room.

She claimed when she went into her room with Jarrod during their season, there were condoms placed on her dresser.

"I was like, 'Oh my god, I know you're trying to practise safe sex but really'," she said.