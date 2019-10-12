Back on cricket pitch

GRAB your baggy green and trusty bat — cricket season at the Emerald Brothers Cricket Club begins this month.

Looking back on the year so far, secretary Lyn Brown remembered particularly a day of fundraising.

“Our inaugural Ladies Day raising money for breast care nurses was a great success in 2019 and we hope our event is bigger and better next year.

“It will be a chance for our Club to celebrate the women in the club and thank them for all they do, as well as raise funds for such a great cause.”

In the new season, Emerald Brothers hopes to attract more aspiring batters and bowlers.

“Cricket is a fantastic avenue for youngsters to meet other players from across the whole region and they remain mates for life,” Ms Brown said.

“The sport is undergoing a resurgence in the Central Highlands in recent years, due largely to new initiatives from Cricket Australia such as new junior formats which makes junior cricket quicker, more exciting and more fun for all participants.”

During the school term Emerald Brothers will run two programs for young cricketers: the first, Junior Blaster, is for boys and girls aged four to seven; the second, Master Blaster, for seven to ten year-olds.

“These programs run for about an hour and are a great term four activity for parents and kids with no commitment to training, no early morning starts and just perfect for what is always a hectic term,” Ms Brown said.

The Blaster programs begin on October 18 and run for six weeks.

In December there will be an open day for prospective players to try out their skills for free, and some as all-abilities sessions will be delivered with the help of Yumba Bimbi Support Services.

Ms Brown hoped the club would replicate its successes this season, on and off the pitch.

“We will be aiming for back-to-back premierships for our Seniors this season, and for our juniors all to just continue to love the game, improve, do their best, and make lifelong memories.”

For more information on the club or its programs, phone 0438 620 134 or find Emerald Brothers Cricket Club on Facebook.