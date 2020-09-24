Backflip on footballer who bashed partner

Reece Thompson forced girlfriend Danielle Thomas to eat paint, battered her with an iron bar and smashed a mirror over her head.

WARNING: Graphic images

An English footballer who battered his girlfriend with an iron bar remains clubless after being released from jail.

Reece Thompson rubbed glass into Danielle Thomas' back and made her eat paint during a brutal campaign of violence.

The 25-year-old, who played for York City, Boston United and Guiseley AFC, was released just nine months into his 40-month sentence earlier this year.

He was set to be given a "second chance" by Selby Town FC, the Northern Counties East League Division One club which said it wasn't there place to "continue to punish Reece for his actions".

"As made clear in our original statement, the club does not condone Reece's actions and we can only imagine the impact upon those involved. For what he has done, Reece has rightly been judged in a court of law and served his sentence," a statement read.

"With that sentence now served and with the ongoing work Reece carries out to understand and learn from his behaviour, we have come to the conclusion that it is not our place to continue to further punish Reece for his actions.

"We understand there will be many that disagree with our stance, likewise there will be those who believe he has served his sentence and should be allowed to now carry on with life.

"We hope going forward Reece will be judged on his actions from this point with his knowledge that the expectations and standard of behaviour expected of him are high."

But after a severe backlash - including the withdrawal of a club sponsor - the club backflipped.

"Further to our previous statement, we have listened to all of the comments and Reece Thompson will not be signing for Selby Town Football Club," the club said.

Reece Thompson is still looking for a new club.

The U-turn comes after Thompson joked about finding a new club after being released from jail in February.

"Need to dig the boots back out. anyone need a few goals banging in? Haha," he wrote.

Danielle said she was left "fearing for her life" when she suffered a broken jaw and severe bruising.

She also said Thompson smashed her over the head with two mirrors and threatened to force her to run naked down the street.

"Reece repeatedly hit me. He hit me with an iron bar, broke my jaw and smashed a mirror over my head," she said.

"I was made to lick paint up off the floor and then he smashed another mirror over my head.

"It was when he picked up the second mirror that I thought I was going to die, I screamed for him to stop or he would kill me. He told me to get my arms down and take the beating like a real person."

Thompson pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm and damaging property in April last year.

He was jailed for three years and four months and handed a 10-year restraining order.

Thompson began his career at Lincoln City before a series of transfers led him to play for Guiseley AFC in the Vanarama National League North.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

