Backing a winner this weekend at the Emerald 100

DOWN THE STRAIGHT: The Emerald 100 is the most popular horse race to bet on in Emerald for the year.

DOWN THE STRAIGHT: The Emerald 100 is the most popular horse race to bet on in Emerald for the year. Kristen Booth

ARE you new to horse racing and the punting game? Want to get amongst it with the best of them this weekend?

Here are some pointers to fill your pockets with cash at the highly anticipated Emerald 100 race day.

Firstly, the important part, finding the winner.

This is no mean feat given the number of unknowns on 100 day.

On entry, purchasing a race book is a must for finding the winner of the main event, the 2018 Emerald runner by runner guide will be included in the book.

Local trainer and former jockey Glenda Bell knows what it takes to win the high pressure 1850 metre staying test, it requires the horse to have stamina and to look for runners who are proven over a journey and are well weighted by the handicapper - big weights take there toll over 1850 metres.

Placing your wager on the 100 is easily done on course with a bookmaker in the strong Emerald 100 day betting ring. You simply give your money to an on-course bookmaker fielding at Pioneer Park.

The Emerald 100 is race five on the program.

Once you have found your selection in your race of choice, you must then determine the amount you wish to wager. Money on the horse prices don't lie - the lower the price the better the chance of winnings going into your pocket.

The running of the Emerald 100 is the exciting part. The 2018 edition of the Emerald 100 will jump at just after 4.30pm with the horses thundering past the winning post on two occasions and will go for just under two minutes.

Patrons on course will not miss a second of the action with the big screen televising all local races throughout the day with a birds eye view, which Neal Parry from the Irish Village has generously donated to keep punters up close and personal with the action.

The Emerald 100 is the most popular horse race to bet on in Emerald for the year. Head down to any pub in town and you will cop opinions from the experts left-and-right on what is the best bet to put on and what runners have no chance to run in the first four.

Once you have scoured the form guide, back your judgment and don't be swayed.