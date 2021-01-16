Backpacker to be deported after COVID bush doof

A huge New Years ‘bush doof’ with more than 1000 attendees has resulted in a backpacker’s visa being cancelled amid COVID fears.

A MASSIVE rave near Gympie over New Year's will see a backpacker deported from the country, after human faeces and rubbish was found strewn across private property, sparking fears of a COVID resurgence.

The "bush doof" took place on a property at Upper Kandanga, southwest of Gympie, between December 30 and January 2, just days before Brisbane was forced into lockdown on January 8.

Footage of the incident shows dozens of cars and camper vans lined up along a dirt road, with shirtless partygoers fraternising nearby.

More than 1000 people are believed to have attended.

Screen shot from video taken at a party that was held from Wednesday December 30 2020 to January 3 2021.

ABF told The Courier-Mail yesterday that it cancelled a French national's visa following the ordeal and planned to deport them.

"On 14 January 2021, the ABF cancelled the visa of a French national in association with this event, and he has been detained ahead of his removal from the country," an ABF spokeswoman said.

"The ABF will not tolerate non-citizens who choose to engage in criminal activity or behaviour of concern.

"The ABF will continue to collaborate strongly with state, territory and Commonwealth partner agencies on these matters and will act decisively to protect the community from the risk of harm posed by non-citizens breaching COVID-19 restrictions."

Police are also investigating the event but are yet to lay charges.

"(There was) literal human faeces along the roadside where they were parked," one resident said.

Screen shot from video taken at a party that was held from Wednesday December 30 2020 to January 3 2021.

"In this time of our current world wide health crisis it is a concern that so many people from every state around Australia can attend these events without any COVID Safe plans.

"This is not about allowing people to just 'have a good time' - it is about staying safe, keeping Queensland safe, and keeping the property owner safe."

Residents were furious that a "minimum" of 1000 people would enter private property without permission, or at least contacting them.

Another resident said she saw people "relieve themselves" prior to departing the event.

"Our encounter was them stopping to relieve themselves at our gateway and each vehicle had three to four people in them, and there were lots of cars," she said.

Police have urged people with information to come forward and have asked that raves be reported sooner, should residents become aware of them.

Anyone with information can contact police on 131 444, or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

