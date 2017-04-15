Backyard blitzed for Waldrons and Smart Pup

NEW HAVEN: Paige, Connor and Hayley Waldron enjoy their new backard which was completed thanks to the generosity of local businesses. The family hopes to bring their Smart Pup home to it in spring.

SPREADING your toes in soft, luscious lawn is always a feeling worth savouring but knowing the turf means your family is one step closer to bringing home a Smart Pup is priceless.

Thanks to the generosity of two local businesses, the Waldron family will be able to bring home a Smart Pup assistance dog sooner now they have a backyard where the kids and puppy can play.

The backyard blitz took place after mum Phoebe contacted Simon and Patricia Sullivan at Emerald Green Turf and Dominic Broadwith at Pro Turf, asking if there was anything they could do to help.

"We had no grass and mostly weeds in our back yard area and quite honestly, were to low on finances to be able to get it renovated in time if at all,” Phoebe said.

"Like nearly all of us in town the downturn has hit us pretty hard.

"Before I knew it, they had called and come and checked out the yard and sprayed to kill everything that existed, in about a period of four hours.

"After spraying, they prepped the area which was a whole-day job for Dominic in horrible heat. He donated and put in the irrigation for the grass patch.

"Simon and Patrina donated lovely Sir Walter turf and made us a beautiful patch of green for the kids to run on and throw the ball for the Smart Pup, and they tidied up our fort and trampoline area by replacing the weeds with softfall. They also turfed around the kids' cubby house.

"None of it would have been possible without their kindness and I still can't believe it's done.

"I am literally without words, I can't say thank you enough.”

Phoebe said the kids love playing in the blitzed backyard and said they were delighted with the renovation.

"Their reaction was priceless,” she said.

"Hayley's face was sheer joy when she first saw it, Connor keeps rolling around on it.

"They are going to be able to exercise and have outside time comfortably with their Smart Pup and practise the tricks he/she will be able to do with them and play fetch.”

Smart Pup trainers are currently working with puppies with the hope one of them will be placed with the Waldrons later this year.