Backyard bucket list key to boosting tourism business

GET READY: Central Highlands residents are encouraged to explore the region when travel restrictions are lifted.

HAVE you explored all the tourism attractions close to home? In most cases, the answer is no.

Central Queensland residents are being encouraged to explore their own backyards to support local tourism operators when travel restrictions ease.

CQUniversity tourism expert Dr Elena Konovalov says it’s the perfect time to experience everything the region has to offer and is encouraging people to create a “backyard bucket list”.

Dr Konovalov said tourism operators stood to benefit from a nation of people determined to recover from “cabin-fever” after a few months of lockdown.

“After being in a kind of isolation for so long, I am sure so many people will be very keen to tick off those bucket list things that they’ve always wanted to do in their area,” she said.

“And while we’re still locked down, it’s a great time to start researching, making a plan of what you’d like to do, and connecting with the operators on social media who can help you have those experiences once restrictions lift.”

Dr Konovalov says the travel bans would likely be lifted gradually, with people initially restricted to their own region.

PLAN AHEAD: Have a go at fossicking in Rubyvale.

“The distance we will be allowed to travel will likely be quite limited, so when the first people do start to travel, it will all be localised,” she said.

“For tourism businesses, that means looking at people who live in the area as their priority potential customers.”

While many tourism businesses were still closed, Dr Konovalov said it was a great chance for local operators to be proactive about developing their business.

“Operators should keep online communication going out to customers and communities now, sharing content from past trips, and keeping those travel dreams alive,” she said.

“If you’ve got online listings, it’s a great time to update those, so when people search they find up-to-date information.”

Dr Konovalov said tourism businesses were among many struggling amid the pandemic.

“Tourism operators have not been taking this laying down, they’ve been honest and transparent about what’s happening,” she said.

“The next few months, as tourism reopens, will be very exciting.”