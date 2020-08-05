Bad choice with teen girl at party lands man in trouble

Cody Jon Spicer leaves Maryborough courthouse with his legal team and sister.

SHARING a joint with a 14-year-old girl landed a River Heads man before Maryborough Supreme Court.

Cody Jon Spicer, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of supplying a dangerous drug to a minor.

The court heard Spicer was at a party when he shared marijuana with the girl.

He thought the young teen was older when he shared the joint with her, the court was told, but admitted he should not have given it to her at all.

The court heard Spicer was a regular user of marijuana.

Drug test results submitted to the court showed he was trying to stop smoking.

He was living at River Heads with his brother, working at a car detailing business and had a good relationship with his mother and stepfather, the court was told.

Judge Ann Lyons described the incident as a "very unfortunate episode".

"Suppling cannabis to others, particularly someone who is very young, is something police view seriously," she said.

Judge Lyons said the court heard of the depressive episodes Spicer had faced while smoking marijuana and he should have known better than to share it.

"It sets up lifelong craving," she said.

Judge Lyons said marijuana had been a problem in Spicer's life and it was good to see he had not been using it in recent months and had been compliant with his bail.

Spicer was placed on probation for two years and a conviction was recorded.