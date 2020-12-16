BAD GRANDMA: Biloela woman faces 12 charges

A GRANDMOTHER faced Biloela Magistrates Court last week and blamed a strained relationship with a family member as the reason for her 12 offences.

Robyn Francis Ruth Keller, 51, pleaded guilty to all 12 offences which included drug possession, drug-driving and failing to appear.

Keller's spate of offending started back on August 14 when police were called to a Colin St address where police located a homemade water pipe and a bowl with cannabis residue.

Keller, a caravan park worker, admitted to police there was three grams in the bowl and she had some through the water pipe.

She failed to appear on December 19 for those matters.

On October 16 last year, Dalby police intercepted Keller driving on the Daguilar Highway near Nanango where she was found to be unlicensed.

Checks found her licence had expired in 2001, with the vehicle unregistered and uninsured.

Keller's misery was further compounded when a subsequent drug test returned a positive cannabis reading.

On December 13 this year, police attended a residence at Nanango in relation to a separate matter.

They saw a number of cannabis plants on the property and spoke to Keller in relation to them.

Keller said the plants belonged to someone else, however, refused to provide any further information when asked.

A short time later police asked Keller to move from her seat in the living room to a police vehicle outside, however, she refused to do so.

Police needed to use minimal force in order to remove Keller from the residence and into the police vehicle.

On December 14, Keller evaded a $99.40 cab charge from the Kingaroy Hotel to her Nanango residence.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said she felt sadness for Keller as she faced a raft of charges.

"I have sadness when someone gets to your age and stage and you're not someone that's been before the courts since 1992 and now you're facing 12 charges," Magistrate Beckinsale said.

Ms Beckinsale convicted and fined Keller a total of $3,015.44 and suspended her from driving for three months.

"I'm 51, I just want to go home and enjoy my grandchildren," Keller said.

More Biloela Magistrates Court story:

- Drug addict mum's heartfelt admission

- Police catch man after scooter pursuit

- Biloela man 'forgot' he was carrying knife during night out