BAIL: Alleged offender could not afford to get to Longreach

A Rockhampton duty lawyer argued his client had allegedly breached her bail conditions multiple times because she could not afford to get to her bail address in Longreach.

Rebecca Charlotte Lees applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 15.

Ms Lees was charged with four counts of breach of bail conditions, and one count each of obstruct police officer, serious assault and trespass.

The court heard Ms Lees had been tracked down by police and when they approached her, she allegedly pushed an officer in the chest.

She also allegedly breached her bail conditions four times by failing to report to Longreach Police Station.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client had been granted bail on other charges but was unable to attend her bail address in Longreach due to issues of funding.

Mr Robertson said his client had since resolved those issues and booked a train ticket to go to Longreach the following day.

He said, despite the number of charges, his client would be at risk of serving too much time on remand than what would be ordered by the court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford was opposed to bail being granted to Ms Lees, noting she had previously been granted bail and had failed to comply with her bail conditions.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the court was going to be reluctant to send someone to jail for breaching bail conditions because they had no money to get out to Longreach.

Mr Press said, if convicted, there was a possibility Ms Lees could face a term of imprisonment, but there was also a possibility she wouldn’t serve actual time.

Despite there being no documentary evidence before the court proving Ms Lees had booked a train ticket to go to Longreach, Mr Press was willing to give her one last chance.

Ms Lees was granted bail with conditions and her matter was adjourned to January 19.