Baker reveals qualities that hold Capras women in good stead

CQ Capras women's captain Chelsea Baker (left) and player Abbey Templeman take a break from the weekend training camp in Rockhampton.

Resilience and grit. These are the qualities that will serve the CQ Capras women well in this year’s BHP Premiership, according to skipper Chelsea Baker.

The Jillaroos and Broncos star joined her teammates in Rockhampton for a training camp at Browne Park this weekend.

The players sweated it out in 35C heat on Saturday, fine-tuning their skills and working through a series of game play scenarios under coach Amanda Ohl.

The Capras will play their one pre-season trial in Mackay next month before the season kicks off on April 10.

The CQ Capras women hard at work at their training camp at Browne Park.

Baker said the players were “very keen” after last year’s inaugural competition was cancelled after just one fixture due to COVID.

The Capras enjoyed a 14-6 victory in that Round 1 game and are looking to get their 2021 campaign off to a winning start.

“Technically, we’re undefeated,” Baker said with a smile, “but we’re keen to get back out there and prove that we can do it”.

She said the Capras were challenged by the tyranny of distance, with the squad’s catchment stretching from the Sunshine Coast to Longreach to Rockhampton.

“While the rest of the teams are training together two or three times a week, we get to train together once a month,” she said.

The CQ Capras women will play a pre-season trial in Mackay next month.

“We’ve got girls that drive seven hours to come to these training sessions, we’ve got girls that fly in, we’ve got girls that leave their families for the weekend.

“The high point for this team is just how motivated they are to do it.

“It all comes down to their grit and resilience and I love it.

“I couldn’t be prouder of them; I know they’re all working hard.

“Nobody’s above anybody else, we’ve got no egos here. We all come together and we all train as hard as each other.

“I know they’ll go out and there and do the job that’s asked of them.”

Second rower Abbey Templeman, who hails from the south-east, is keen to make her mark in the statewide competition.

She said it was incredible to be in the squad alongside Baker, a player she had long looked up to.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m and just excited for the whole season with these girls and what can happen and to see how far we can go,” she said.