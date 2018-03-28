Baker shares sweet success

COLES bakery manager Maureen Connolly has spent more than 10 years hard at work whipping up scrumptious bakery treats in Emerald.

The Capella resident started her bakery apprenticeship when the supermarket first opened its doors in 1997 and later returned to the store as bakery manager in 2006.

Ms Connolly said she enjoys the bakery because she likes being busy and starting early when it is quiet.

"The bakery is a very busy department, but I enjoy being busy and managing several things at once,” she said.

"I love baking bread first up in the morning the most. I have four kids so the 3am shifts make for a nice and peaceful start to the day.

"If I had to pick one, my favourite treat to bake would have to be hot cross buns.”

Ms Connolly said getting to know the local customers has been the icing on the cake.

"Being in a small town, we know most of our customers and it makes your day when they know you by name,” she said.

"Working with great team members also makes coming to work easy.”

Ms Connolly said the highlights of her career were growing and developing her skills as both a baker and a manager.

She has combined her passion for kneading with helping people in need, encouraging customers to donate to Emerald Hospital.

"We launched the Coles Emerald Kids Appeal two years ago to raise money for kids with cancer and their families,” she said.

"The appeal is ongoing and customers can donate at the checkout.”

Ms Connolly said working for Coles had been made easier thanks to the store's flexible approach. "They are incredibly accommodating and understanding.''