Bakery boasts plenty of breadwinners

FAIRBAIRN Bakery is serving up success when it comes to their sausage rolls and sourdough.

The bakery entered the Toowoomba King of Bakers Show earlier this month and came away with five firsts and two thirds, not a bad effort considering the baked goods had to travel eight hours before entering the competition.

Bakery owner Kelly Sellars said they entered the competition in Toowoomba because it was the closest inland bakery competition to Emerald.

"We are super excited that Fairbairn Bakery has put Emerald on the map as high competitors in the bakery industry competitions,” she said.

"This win was not just for us but for the community of Emerald.

"Chris Bunyoung, the bakery owner, and bakers Damien Hudson and Robert Day baked all day and then came in through the night to have our entries as fresh as can be, allowing for the eight hour journey to Toowoomba.

"The guys did a marvellous job with over 700 items entered from many bakeries.”

After the trio of bakers completed the entries, everything was packaged up, boxed and refrigerated and delivered by staff member Kaila O'Loan.

"We are really ecstatic, especially for the firsts on our sausage roll, which is a recipe Fairbairn Bakery have been using for over 17 years,” Kelly said.

"For our new Artisan Range Authentic Sourdough, this culture has been started from scratch in our bakery and nurtured by our baker Damien Hudson perfecting the perfect sourdough loaf.

"This bread has no yeast added and requires a natural fermentation process to create the bread to rise, which is called aculture or starter, and this requires feeding and resting daily to create this authentic sourdough.

"Artisan breads are becoming very popular and goes back to skilled hand moulding, creating a natural rustic loaf moving back towards ancient bakery methods used for centuries.”