Ball celebrates love

SATURDAY night's Valentine's Ball hosted by Emerald Outside School Hours Care may have had low attendance, but that didn't hinder the celebrations.

OSHC director Trudy Roberts said the number of attendances was lower than expected this year, with a total of 60 guests.

"It was definitely disappointing for us, but we didn't let it effect our evening and we all had an incredible time,” she said.

Ms Roberts said the event raised $2500.

"Unfortunately the centre won't be able to make any dramatic renovations, but we are planning on buying furniture and home corner resources with the money raised,” she said.

"Last year's numbers were a lot higher and we had plenty of support, so that definitely affected our profit.

"It was certainly better than nothing at all, so we are proud of our efforts and appreciate the help from all who came and volunteered.”

Overall, she said it was a great night enjoyed by all.

"Everyone that arrived said they had a great time and would love to come again.

"A few comments were that it wasn't a typical event that you would see in town.

"They loved that it was something different, you could dress up, have a nice meal and enjoy entertainment you wouldn't normally see.

"The highlight of the evening was definitely our entertainment Ace Edwards and Josh Henry, they sang classics and got the crowd up dancing for the most part of the night.

"Also our magician Jason Gray, his tricks were incredible and had the guests laughing and shocked each time.

"I personally had a really great time with everyone who came.”

She said the community support was greatly appreciated.

"We had donations from so many businesses in town, so our raffles table was huge,” she said.

"There was support and kind gestures in many ways.

"Unfortunately there just wasn't a lot of people attending the event to support it in terms of money raised.”

She is unsure whether they will host a Valentine's Ball next year.

"At the moment I am feeling a little deflated with the lack of numbers and support,” she said.

"We will see how the year goes, but we are not making any decisions just yet.”