Ball dances back to Blackwater

RAISING FUNDS: Dress up for a night to remember at the 2018 BMA Blackwater Brigalow Ball.

RAISING FUNDS: Dress up for a night to remember at the 2018 BMA Blackwater Brigalow Ball. Contributed

PUT away the boots and jeans and pull out the ball gowns, because the BMA Blackwater Brigalow Ball will be a night to remember.

Not running for more than a decade, the Blackwater Rodeo Association is bringing back the iconic fundraising event.

An enjoyable night out is guaranteed with live music by solo artist James Anderssen, as well as the show stopping local band 'Bareback'.

Blackwater Rodeo Association secretary Nicole Murray said it would be a great night for a deserving cause.

"We are raising funds for the Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service and the Cancer Council Queensland,” she said.

"The Rescue Chopper comes into Blackwater quite a bit and is a lifesaving service; most people know someone who has had to use their services.

"Also most people have been touched by someone with cancer, and if they haven't they are lucky.”

Tickets are on sale now for $60 per person, including a souvenir stubby cooler, and three course meal consisting of an American barbecue meal and dessert.

Free camping is available for those who wish to stay the night, making it easier for those travelling from out of town.

A bus will also run for guests from Blackwater to Bluff and Dingo. Keep an eye on the Blackwater Rodeo Ass Inc Facebook page for times and information.

The Blackwater Rodeo Grounds are sure to light up on October 27 for the 18+ formal event.

"It's going to be a great night and we would like to thank all our generous sponsors for making this event possible,” Ms Murray said.

Ticket sales close October 24, if not sold out before.

For more or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com .au/e/bma-blackwater- brigalow-ball-tickets- 49522865223