Ball raises funds for Kids Helpline

SHOP LOCAL: Jess, Stacey and Sam encourage anyone wanting an outfit for the B&S to check out their local op shops, the theme is Boots n Ballgowns . Contributed

IT HAS been 20 years since Emerald last saw the Bachelor and Spinster Ball tradition and the Show Society is bringing it back for a worthy cause.

Held on Saturday, April 14, the Emerald Show Society will host a Boots n Ballgowns B&S Ball and CH Ute Muster at the Emerald Showgrounds.

The day is said to be a "throwback to the good days of B&S Balls, a lot of good fun, meeting new people, having a cracking good time with good music and a great atmosphere.”

The B&S Ball will also be raising funds for Kids Helpline as the committee believe Kids Helpline is the perfect charity for the event, because no one should face today's challenges alone.

"A number of our committee know first-hand what the services of Kids Helpline can do to help a young person in need of someone to talk to,” President of the Emerald Show Society Jessamine Crawford said.

"Living in isolated rural communities can be very difficult especially under hard circumstances such as drought.

"We have also seen so much in the media lately how cyber-bullying can affect everyone, regardless of location.

"Services are very limited in rural communities, if we can help even just a little bit to keep this service available for our young people then we will be very happy.”

Ms Crawford said the B&S Ball aims to provide a fun event for young people living in rural and remote communities.

Tickets are on sale for $100 each and are limited to 500. They can be pre-purchased online at https://www.try booking.com/ TWBR.

Ticket cost includes drink tickets, ear tag, entry arm band, food (dinner and breakfast), camping and all the entertainment.

For more information, see the B&S event page at www. facebook.com/emerald show.