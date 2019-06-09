Band brings first ever tour to CQ

ROCK ON: Metallica tribute band, Ride the Lightning, is coming to Emerald.

EMERALD will be one of the lucky towns to host the first ever regional tour for "the best Metallica tribute band in Australia” next week.

The band, Ride the Lightning, has played throughout south east Queensland for the last decade and is now hitting the road for what drummer Jerry King calls their "first real band trip”.

"It was an opportunity through an agency... We were asked whether we wanted to do a Central Queensland run and, of course, we jumped at the opportunity,” Mr King said.

"We've got Emerald as the first of the three shows and then we've got Rocky and Gladstone after that as we head back to Brisbane.”

Mr King said the tour was an exciting opportunity for the band.

"It's the first time (we've toured) in 10 years, so it's very exciting,” he said.

"Four guys getting on the road and running up the ks and going to the rock shows and doing our thing - sleeping overnight and having a few beers together and really sort of hanging out as a bunch of Metallica fans on tour together.”

Mr King said he and the other three band members, Kris Reichel, Nick Shablon and Corey Shepherd, were fans of the band, first and foremost.

"The first year was just getting things together and we haven't looked back,” he said.

"What's ironic is that Chris - who plays the James Hetfield role - and I found one another through a Classifieds.”

" What's ironic about it is that's how the actual Metallica band started, when Lars and James met through Classifieds and got together. We thought that was quite coincidental.”

Now in their 10th year of playing together, Mr King said it seemed as though the band's 10th year was going to be their "greatest ever”.

"We've got a lot of shows in the pipeline,” he said.

"We've done a few already this year and maybe it helps that Metallica is touring Australia again this year in October, finally.”

When: Thursday, June 13 from 8pm

Where: Emerald Star Hotel

Cost: Free