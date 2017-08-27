27°
Bank closures outrage

Louise Shannon | 25th Aug 2017 10:53 AM
GOING: John Hallam is frustrated over the BOQ branch closure in Emerald, which makes him feel more like a number.
GOING: John Hallam is frustrated over the BOQ branch closure in Emerald, which makes him feel more like a number.

THE Bank of Queensland (BOQ) and The Rock financial institution both announced this week they will be closing their Emerald branches, sending shockwaves through a community now feeling "deserted” and "disappointed”.

Just months ago, ANZ closed its Central Highlands branches in Middlemount and Springsure and now frustration, anger and concern over the decisions of banking institutions to quit regional Queensland communities is mounting.

Residents were told this week that the BOQ branch, after six years in the region, will shut its doors on Thursday, October 19, and The Rock will finish on November 10.

Owner and operator of Ampol Capella, John Hallam, said he doubted if anyone would travel to Rockhampton, although BOQ had told him that his account would now be held there.

"I don't know how you would measure the upheaval,” he said.

"Rockhampton is 330km away and takes four hours, one way, to drive there. You've got to be kidding me. It's lunacy.”

Mr Hallam, who moved to Capella in 1977 and also owns and runs the Capella Bottlebrush Motel, said he was worried that reducing services such as banks in the area added to the difficulties of regional Australia and contributed to unemployment.

"They're not the Bank of Queensland, they're now the bushrangers of Queensland,” he said.

"There's seven people employed in Emerald. What are they going to do? It's a disgraceful performance.

"I've always lived in the bush and I'll fight for people in the bush. Shareholders should be asking questions. Someone should be asking questions.”

Mr Hallam said people in the community were "hostile and furious” because "they feel so let down and betrayed”.

"I don't know what we can do to save the situation, but we can let them know they've made a grave error of judgement,” he said.

Arguably the longest-serving businessperson in Capella, Mr Hallam said he had $40,000-$50,000 worth of transactions via his ATM each month, and the post office would not be an option when he needed to top his machine up due to cash limits.

"It's extremely difficult. It means I've got to change my entire business structure around and move to another bank.”

Mr Hallam said many people had chosen to bank with BOQ because it's a Queensland bank and operated as a franchise, allowing customers to foster a personal relationship with the franchise manager.

"They know you inside out and that is what we want in the bush,” he said.

"It's very similar to your doctor, because you develop personal knowledge and a relationship.”

He said he wanted BOQ to reconsider and continue to operate in Emerald.

"I just don't believe people in the country deserve to be treated in this manner. It's treating us with contempt.”

In a statement, A BOQ spokesperson apologised for any inconvenience, saying customers could conduct their banking online, over the phone, via the RediATM network and through Australia Post's Bank@Post services.

A spokesperson for The Rock confirmed that its closure was also due to "reduced use by customers”, and that it would also be closing its Biloela branch.

The spokesperson said while customer behaviour was changing, the financial institution was "committed to growing our business in Central Queensland and offering our customers a full suite of banking products and services through both physical and digital channels”.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said that to lose a bank branch is "always a blow to a community”.

"The other victims in this are the jobs that will go when the branch closes.”

Australia Post confirmed yesterday customers in Emerald were encouraged to discuss transaction limits with the post office, as each bank had a different agreement about cash limits for transactions.

