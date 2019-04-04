Bank staff clowning around for sick kids

FANCY DRESS: Emerald Commonwealth Bank staff Kili and Melissa and manager Alan Jackson are ready for their fundraising day.

FANCY DRESS: Emerald Commonwealth Bank staff Kili and Melissa and manager Alan Jackson are ready for their fundraising day. Taylor Battersby

EMERALD Commonwealth Bank is one of many branches around Australia taking part in today's annual fundraiser in support of the Clown Doctors - a dedicated crew of doctors who bring laughs and a show of support to sick children in hospitals around the country.

Emerald branch manager Alan Jackson said from 9.30 this morning branch staff are selling cupcakes while wearing amusing fancy dress outfits to raise money for The Humour Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that provides clown doctors to visit children in hospital.

Mr Jackson said people in a regional area such as Emerald understood the pressure and extra costs families faced when they needed to travel to cities for hospital treatment for young family members.

"They're often away from extended families and whether they're in Rockhampton or Brisbane we want to support the clown doctors who go to the hospitals and ease the pressure on the kids and their families.”

Mr Jackson, who has worked with the bank for more than 30 years, said he has been supporting the Clown Doctors from various branches for about 20 years.

"We just think it's a good cause - hospitals aren't the nicest places to be at times and if this can be a little thing that's puts a smile on people's faces then that's good.

"Knowing that we can provide support to Clown Doctors in their effort to bring much-needed laughter and fun to sick children means a lot to our staff.

"It's also heart-warming to have our local community get behind the effort as well.”

Last year, the Commonwealth Bank raised almost $200,000 nationally from fundraising efforts.

Donations to the Clown Doctors can be made at any Commonwealth Bank branch throughout April or online at commbank.com.au/clowndoctors