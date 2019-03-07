Banking returns to Springsure in 2019

EXCITING TIMES: Central Highlans Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes with staff and councillors and The Capricornian chief executive Dale Grounds with Springsure and Emerald staff at the grand opening of Springsure's new bank.

COMMUNITY-owned financial institution The Capricornian celebrated the opening of a branch in Springsure on Monday, offering the benefits of face-to-face banking in the town that has not had its own bank since ANZ closed its doors in September 2017.

The Capricornian chief executive Dale Grounds this week said the Central Queensland credit union and banking service now had seven branches, with two branches in Rockhampton, as well as branches in Emerald, Yeppoon, Gladstone and Miriam Vale.

Mr Grounds said it was important for a community to have their own banking institution as customers came from a mix of backgrounds and not everyone was tech-savvy or had access to technology for online banking options.

He said some residents had poor internet coverage and being able to access a "physical” banking service often gave customers "confidence”.

The Springsure office has opened with one staff member, who is a local, as well as the support of the three Emerald staff members when needed.

"The staff here understand the region,” Mr Grounds said.

"We can verbally answer a question straight away, which is incredibly important. Generally you can get the answer to your question there and then.”

Mr Grounds said The Capricornian aimed to invest over the longer term in the area with what was known as a "high-touch and high- tech” model - a term to embrace face-to-face and technology-based banking.

"We're providing both models to people,” he said.

"There is a whole cohort who do prefer to do everything online but there's a cohort who do prefer to talk to people.

"It's a privilege for us to be able to go in and help these communities and if there's other communities in the same boat, we've now got a model to build on.”

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said the region was home to a significant agricultural and resource sector and the presence of a bank was vital.

"We think it is important for the community to have this facility and have the opportunity for a face-to-face banking experience in their community,” Cr Hayes said.

"The banking model that seems to be predicated on the fact that digital access is available to everyone is not the case in regional Australia.”

He said the community - including businesses and local organisations -wanted to support an institution in their own community rather than drive up to three times a week for personal banking in Emerald, which was a 120km round trip.

"They don't all have internet and a lot of cash transactions still take place,” Cr Hayes said.

"I think the banking model just doesn't understand that this is not an urban environment and there's some logistics.

"I'm really glad that The Capricornian is tapping into that. These communities are very loyal and dedicated and when a service is offered they will reciprocate.”

The Capricornian is located at 29 Eclipse St, in the CHRC office building.