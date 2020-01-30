Barbecuing for emergency awareness

FUNDRAISER: Come along to the sausage sizzle on February 14.

VOLUNTEER firey Renae Carige wants people to be aware of the irreplaceable service provided by the Willows Rural Fire Brigade.

So she and the other brigade volunteers are inviting everyone in town to a fundraiser and awareness barbecue lunch.

“There’ll be a sausage sizzle, burgers, and awareness material about what the rural fire brigade does,” Ms Carige said.

“People can learn what to do in emergency situations or ask any questions about the rural fire brigade.”

Ms Carige has been giving her time to the Willows brigade for one year. She feels a sense of empowerment knowing she has the skills to lend a hand if necessary.

“I live in a small community of about 80 people,” she said. “It’s about being a part of that. I can help the community if need be, and that’s important in a small place.”

Aside from fighting fires, the all-volunteer brigade helps teach people what to do in emergencies and it raises money for social and charitable events in the region.

“We’ve been quite fortunate in our area,” Ms Carige said. “We’ve been very lucky so far that we haven’t had to attend to many fires. But we also raise funds for community events. We get local support from businesses in Emerald, who donate items that we raffle off.”

The Willows Fire Brigade will host its barbecue at Minewarehouse at 15 Hospital Road, Emerald on Friday, February 14 from noon until the evening, and on Saturday morning from 9am to 1pm. A fire truck will be parked out the front for the occasion.