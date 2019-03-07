Baring all for charity and health

FUN: The Comet River Association at a movie premier they held for A Star is Born .

FUN: The Comet River Association at a movie premier they held for A Star is Born . Contributed

A COMMITTEE which was originally formed to put on social activities for the Central Highlands turned into so much more, thanks to community support.

The idea for the Comet River Social Association came from the old Comet B&S Committee, whose ex-members spoke of the fun they had while organising their events, back in the day.

CRSA member Sara Jeppesen said the association was originally formed by young people from around Comet and the surrounding areas to fill a space in the community.

"We were looking for a way that we could work together to raise awareness about issues facing rural and regional areas and a way to give back to the community,” she said.

"It was identified that rural mental health was something that we as a committee were quite passionate about, so we saw an space to increase the education and awareness around rural mental health.”

And so, the idea for the Comet 'Bare All' Charity Ball was born.

Ms Jeppesen said the ball was a way "to raise funds to put back in to the Central Highlands to fund rural mental health workshops”.

"They are four hour workshops and they take a practical approach to mental health,” she said.

"They raise awareness around the signs and symptoms you will see in people or yourself and the different avenues that can be taken to get some support.

"We're doing one in Comet, Springsure and Capella and there will be a school visit at Marist College.”

Ms Jeppesen said the Marist College visit would be worked in with senior students' curriculum and the school was "very keen” to get onboard.

"What they also suggested to us is that they would like to do a parent's night as well and put parents who are interested through the same workshop as the kids so that they get to understand the content that their kids are taken through,” she said.

Ms Jeppesen said at this stage, the workshops would be held in early May and that more information will be available on the CRSA Facebook and local radio stations closer to the date.

As for the ball itself, she said the association was "pretty excited” about running their first charity ball.

"We've been quite overwhelmed with the support we have received from the wider community considering we are a fairly new committee and haven't yet run an event like this before,” she said.

"They've offered to help out in any way, such as... volunteering on the night and leading up to (the event).”

Ms Jeppesen said quite a few items had also been donated for the ball's charity auction.

"We have a sapphire - we're pretty excited about that one,” she said.

"We had a Wagyu beef that's been donated by AACo and we're going to auction that off in quarters.

"We have a painting that was donated by Emily Donaldson, 20 bales of hay have been donated by Deon Roberts and also Lachlan Millar has donated a Wallabies' jersey, a Maroons' jersey and a bat signed by the 2017/18 Ashes (cricket) team.”

There will also be some special guest speakers in attendance at the ball.

"We have the 'Trademutts', Dan and Ed - they're coming to tell their story,” said Ms Jeppesen.

"We followed their story as a committee and we're pretty keen to meet them. They seem like great blokes.

"We also have a few councillors and the mayor (from Central Highlands Regional Council) coming along, as well as Lachlan Millar and Ken O'Dowd.”