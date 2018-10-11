Barney flies past the half-way mark

PUSHING THROUGH PAIN: Barney Hensley is riding 100km through Central Queensland as part of the Great Cycle Challenge for children's cancer.

CLOSING in on the finish line, Barney Hensley has already completed more than half of his Great Cycle Challenge.

The 11-year-old has currently pedalled 65.2km of his 100km goal, and is over the moon with his completion of the 50km ride from his Peak Vale home to Clermont's Theresa Creek dam.

Through rough and slippery terrain, Barney was determined to smash his training times and managed to wipe 10 minutes off each 10km stretch.

"At first I was thinking, 'I won't be able to do this' and then the next 10km was easy,” he said.

"The further I went the easier it was and it felt like the first 10km were actually the hardest.

"I felt very good when I reached the end and Mum was very surprised that I wanted to ride some more when I got home.

"I am very proud that I actually achieved the ride and completed.”

Barney loved having family and friends cheering him on throughout the ride, and will continue to finish the final distance in shorter rides over the coming weeks.

His biggest supporter, his Mum, Nina Hensley, said she was blown away by how quickly he travelled on his 50km ride, considering the tough conditions.

"In the process, he crossed 14 cattle grids, got dusted by no less than nine road trains carting gravel, negotiated several patches of ankle deep bulldust and met one bull who couldn't catch him,” she said.

All funds raised throughout the challenge go towards fighting cancer, a cause close to Barney's heart.

Two years ago, he lost his Grandma to the disease and is riding hard to help children push through.

Although donations are open until the end of the month, Barney has already raised $1500.

"It feels good to have raised so much money, some people haven't raised a dollar,” he said.

"And it all helps find cures for kids with cancer and save little lives.”

Currently ranked 16th in all of Queensland, Barney is determined to raise as much as he can.

A major sponsor of the Great Cycle Challenge will match all donations made on individual riders on Thursday, October 11. All donations are tax deductable and will go twice as far if donated on Thursday.

To support Barney and follow his journey, visit greatcyclechallenge.com.au/ and search Barney Hensley.