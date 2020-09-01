‘Barry’ shows plenty of heart in Eagle Farm outing

HORSE RACING: Honesty and tenacity are enviable qualities in a racehorse and “Barry” from Gracemere certainly has admirable shares of both those important components.

Barry, of course, is the grey (well, he could be mistaken for white on a dark night) thoroughbred Barachiel which again tried his heart out when a close second at Eagle Farm, Brisbane, on Saturday.

Ridden by Rockhampton’s Elly Smith, country lad Barry copped a good old bump at the start from a couple of his city slicker opponents but that didn’t faze him.

Although momentarily dropping back to last as a consequence, the Jim O’Shea-trained Barachiel gradually made ground, coming to the extreme outside in the straight to go down by three-quarters of a length.

To do so in the $75K NMW Handicap (1600m) when second under 56.5kg behind Flying Machine was a meritorious effort but, then again, that is a given from Barry.

A seven year old son of Bradbury’s Luck, Barachiel has raced on 48 occasions for 11 wins and 21 placings while the majority of his unplaced results would have also passed the score for positivity.

“He’s an honest old fella, that’s for sure. He got a pretty fair squeeze-up at the start but that didn’t put him off his game,” proud trainer Jim O’Shea said of Barry, who is part of the family out at Gracemere.

In racing, honesty comes at a price and that equates to kilograms on the horse’s back.

“He’s a bit hard to place now but there is a suitable race coming up for him at Toowoomba on Weetwood Handicap day down there,” O’Shea said. “As well there is a race for his stablemate and good mate Spring Creek.”

That comes about on Saturday, September 26, when Barry could flash his colours in a $75K BM 85 (1625m) and Spring Creek in a BM 80 (1300m).

Close mates, the pair is known as “The Inseparables”, and travelling companion Spring Creek also pleased O’Shea with her improved 3.6 lengths fifth in the BM 80 (1400m) at Eagle Farm.

In that race, Rockhampton-owned and Tom Button-trained The Tax Accountant finished second.

Entries for Friday’s “patrons-free” TAB race meeting at Callaghan Park are strong totalling 112.

Trent Williams, formerly on the track staff with the Brisbane Racing Club, commenced his duties as RJC track curator at Callaghan Park yesterday just in time to oversee major maintenance works on the course proper.

Callaghan Park trainer Chris Attard has engaged Rockhampton jockey Sonja Wisemen to ride ARES Racing’s Danawi at Doomben in Brisbane tomorrow.

Danawi has been unplaced at two metropolitan Saturday races in Brisbane after Wiseman rode him to a success in a restricted Callaghan Park race in July.

Rockhampton trainer Lyle Rowe, who sustained serious head injuries at Callaghan Park three weeks ago, continues to make good progress in rehabilitation at the Rockhampton Hospital.

Brisbane jockey Nathan Day and Sonja Wiseman have a number of rides at the Emerald Jockey Club’s 105 starters strong TAB races at Pioneer Park racecourse today.