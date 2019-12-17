BASKETBALL: Rockets steam through carnival undefeated

SOME of Central Queensland's brightest basketball prospects took to the court for the CQ Junior Basketball Carnival over the weekend.

Under-16 and under-18 players from Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Emerald, Gladstone and Maryborough battled it out in one of the major stepping stones to state championships.

Showing how deep the Central Queensland talent pool is, Rockhampton had two teams in the under-16s.

Ben Tweedy from Rockhampton Rockets' under-16s team said his side steamed through the carnival undefeated.

CARNIVAL: Ben Tweedy from the under-16s Rockhampton Rockets.

The young point guard attributed the success to speed and cohesion.

"Our strength is speed - getting out and running the breaks. We just get the rebounds and get going," he said.

Despite going home with four from four wins, Tweedy said the first game against Bundaberg was touch and go but ended up an eight-point win.

He said the team hadn't yet had a chance to "click" but started to gel at the end of the game.

The Rockets won their second over Maryborough by a crushing 102 points.

Game one of Sunday saw another commanding 47-point win over Gladstone thanks to some good rebounding at both end of the court.

The final game of the carnival was a derby of sorts against the other Rockhampton side - the Jets.

With the top-shelf coaching staff including the likes of Rockhampton Basketball manager Wade Rebetzke and Rockets men's assistant coach Darren Richardson, it's easy to see how the squad dominated the weekend.

"Those dudes know what they're doing," Tweedy said.

"They've been through it all and it's easy to see they know what they're talking about."

Tweedy said the team would use the carnival, and the two more in Bundaberg and Gladstone, to prepare for the state championships in the new year.

"It'd good to get a couple of games on," he said.

"We don't get much before we head to state championships so it's good to come out and play some teams."

And if the name rings a bell, that's because Tweedy is the son of the Rockets QBL men's coach Neal Tweedy.

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND JUNIOR BASKETBALL CARNIVAL RESULTS

Under-16 boys:

Rockhampton Jets 33 def by Gladstone Power 140

Rockhampton Rockets 75 def Bundaberg Bulls 67

Gladstone Power 104 def Maryborough Magic 34

Bundaberg Bulls 135 def Rockhampton Jets 46

Maryborough Magic 17 def by Rockhampton Rockets 119

Maryborough Magic 38 def by Bundaberg Bulls 100

Gladstone Power 54 def by Rockhampton Rockets 101

Rockhampton Jets 67 def Maryborough Magic 62

Gladstone Power 84 def by Bundaberg Bulls 87

Rockhampton Rockets 120 def Rockhampton Jets 31

Under-16 girls:

Rockhampton Cyclones 46 def by Gladstone Power 86

Gladstone Power 54 def Bundaberg Bears 50

Rockhampton Cyclones 47 def by Bundaberg Bears 54

Bundaberg Bears 49 def by Rockhampton Cyclones 67

Bundaberg Bears 31 def by Gladstone Power 83

Gladstone Power 59 def Rockhampton Cyclones 54

Under-18 boys:

Rockhampton Rockets 87 def by Gladstone Power 105

Bundaberg Bulls 116 def Emerald Chargers 62

Gladstone Power 90 def Emerald Chargers 50

Rockhampton Rockets 74 def by Bundaberg Bulls 92

Emerald Chargers 70 def by Rockhampton Rockets 106

Bundaberg Bulls 69 def Gladstone Power 56

Gladstone Power 109 def Rockhampton Rockets70

Under-18 girls:

Rockhampton Cyclones 36 def by Bundaberg Bears 61

Bundaberg Bears 83 def Rockhampton Cyclones 49