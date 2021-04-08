Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
One state has claimed a delivery of about 40,000 coronavirus vaccines were not delivered, as the federal government faces mounting criticism.
One state has claimed a delivery of about 40,000 coronavirus vaccines were not delivered, as the federal government faces mounting criticism.
Politics

Batch of vaccines were not delivered

by Rhiannon Tuffield
8th Apr 2021 12:45 PM

Victorian authorities have revealed the federal government failed to deliver a batch of COVID-19 vaccines scheduled for last week, as frustration surrounding the rollout intensifies.

The state was expecting a delivery of 40,000 doses last week, with Deputy Premier James Merlino airing concerns about the consistency from the Commonwealth.

There has been significant disparities with the rollout between the states and Mr Merlino said Victoria had the capacity to vaccinate Victorians faster if the federal government stepped up.

It comes as Victoria shares an ambitious new target to vaccinate 300,000 people by May 16.

More to come.

rhiannon.tuffield@news.com.au

Originally published as Batch of vaccines were not delivered

coronavirus covid-19 vaccine federal government

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MAJOR UPDATE: Man with critical facial injuries dies

        Premium Content MAJOR UPDATE: Man with critical facial injuries dies

        Crime Police are appealing for anyone in the community that may have information to come forward.

        Woman in hospital after suspected snake bite

        Premium Content Woman in hospital after suspected snake bite

        News She was reportedly bitten on the lower leg by the snake.

        Man injured in quad bike crash on private property

        Premium Content Man injured in quad bike crash on private property

        News He was taken to hospital with head and chest injuries.

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Thursday.