Bathe yourself in beauty

Give your bathroom a new lease of life with a few simple tricks. Contributed

While a highly utilitarian space, the bathroom can also be a refuge from the noise and activity of daily living. Here are some tips to upgrade inexpensively from a functional to a fabulous room.

Quality towelling

Keep quality matching towels, hand towels, face cloths and bath mats in good condition and replace regularly. If you really want to go all out - nothing impresses more than personalised monogrammed towelling.

A beautiful chair

If space allows, a lovely chair provides somewhere to drape clothing and somewhere other than the toilet to sit.

Lighting

Practical lighting is required in bathrooms for obvious reasons, but that doesn't mean you have to choose predictable lighting fixtures. Try a chandelier, a Moroccan pendant light or some stylish wall sconces.

Tapware

My personal favourite finish for tapware is brushed gold and I suspect this trend will kick around for a while. You don't have to go all out, so maybe choose the most viewed tapware in the best finish you can afford.

Wallpaper - a big statement for a small space

I still recall the Florence Broadhurst wallpaper in the lavatory when I was a child. This tiny room was made beautiful with show-stopping wallpaper.