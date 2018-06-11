Menu
Overall Noosa Hill Climb winner Michael von Rappard prepares to race the Gyndier Dr track.
Motoring

Bathurst winner gets trumped by von Rappard at Noosa

11th Jun 2018 3:23 PM

NOT even Bathurst champion Luke Youlden could knock perennial Noosa Hill Climb winner Michael von Rappard off the podium.

While Youlden provided the star power on Noosa's Gyndier Drive, it was von Rappard who claimed overall honours.

Detailed timing results are yet to be finalised, but von Rappard claimed the overall win in his Dallara Hayabusa Turbo open-wheeler with who narrowly missed out on lowering his own track record of 50.55 seconds set last year.　

2017 Bathurst 1000 champion Luke Youlden tackles the Noosa Hill Climb in a 2018 Audi RS4 Avant.
Meanwhile, Youlden piloted more than 60 spectators and fans aboard a new $150,000 Audi RS4 Avant. His best time, in a single solo run, was about 61 seconds. Those receiving the hot laps made a donation to the Drive Against Depression charity - which uses cars and driving to raise mental health awareness.

Throughout the weekend there were some minor accidents, then a more significant one for a 2016 Audi RS3 which had a heavy collision with a tyre wall which temporarily blocked the track.

The track was incredibly slippery on Saturday morning following overnight rain, but Saturday afternoon and all of Sunday was dry and mainly sunny.

