Baton bearer's community spirit

HE CHARACTERISES the true meaning of community spirit, and now Comet resident Eugene McDonald will be given the honour of carrying the Commonwealth Games baton into Blackwater as it makes its way through outback Queensland.

Mr McDonald, who is retired and has lived in Comet in the Central Highlands most of his adult life, said he was "surprised” to be chosen as an official baton bearer and was looking forward to the big event next March.

The letter nominating Mr McDonald said he had always "played a huge part in our community” and a friend said he was well known for visiting older people around town, having a cup of tea with them, and making sure they're okay.

Appreciated and admired for his regular and proactive commitment to community committees, meetings, town events, and working bees, Mr McDonald said his community meant a lot to him.

He doesn't think twice about driving elderly residents 45km to Emerald for medical care, and he volunteers his time to mow local, public spaces and spraying weeds to keep the town tidy.

Originally from South Australia, Mr McDonald said Comet was a quiet place and he enjoyed contributing to the meetings and caring for the town.

He's on the School of Arts Committee and the Comet Community Reference Group and has been described by fellow members as "a great person to have in the town here”.

The Queen's Baton left London's Buckingham Palace in March this year and is due to arrive in Brisbane on Christmas Eve after making its way through Europe, Africa, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and New Zealand.

It will make its first public appearance in Australia on Australia Day and will be carried through New South Wales, Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and Northern Territory before reaching the host state, Queensland in March.