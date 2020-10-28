Menu
The Jack Daniel's Southern Schnitzel is coming to the Bavarian in Mackay next week.
Food & Entertainment

Bavarian’s classic schnitzel twist no whiskey business

Tara Miko
28th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
IT’S the delicious pub stable that Mackay can’t get enough of, and now it’s getting a uniquely southern twist.

The Bavarian Mackay has revealed its signature schnitzel for November with diners to tuck into the special Jack Daniel’s Southern Schnitzel from next Tuesday.

It promises a new twist with a deep south US and Tennessee whiskey inspired take on the pub classic.

“This crisp beauty comprises of lightly spiced buttermilk and yoghurt brined chicken breast that is doused in a thick flour crumb that is laced with a blend of 10 spices,” the Bavarian teased.

“Deep fried until insanely crunchy and gloriously golden, it is accessorised with potato gems that are lightly dusted in chipotle chilli seasoning, creamy cabbage slaw, and generous dollops of Frank’s hot sauce and Jack Daniel’s BBQ sauce.”

It comes after the final days of the Bavarian’s Oktoberfest celebrations that includes a line-up of seven German beers and a feasting menu.

The Oktoberfest specials are available until Saturday, October 31.

Book online here.

