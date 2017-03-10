Be a Queen's Baton bearer

Isaac Mayor Anne Baker is calling on local legends to carry the Queen's Baton in Isaac as it prepares to host the Queen's Baton Relay.

LOCAL legends are being called on to carry the Queen's Baton in Isaac and the Central Highlands as it prepares to host the Queen's Baton Relay.

The eyes of the Commonwealth will be on the Central Highlands on March 22-23, 2018, and Isaac on March 21, 2018, as the baton journeys towards its final destination, the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) Opening Ceremony on April 4, 2018.

Across Australia about 3800 baton bearers are needed to share the dream of the "friendly Games” as part of the QBR. A Community Baton Bearer Nomination Program will offer the people of central Queensland an opportunity to carry the baton.

Baton bearers are people of all abilities who inspire others to be great.

Baton bearers will represent the community with pride and showcase to the world the region's remarkable people, strong mining and agricultural industries, rich history and culture, sporting success, cultural activity and beautiful landscapes.

Setting off in Australia on December 25 this year, the baton will travel for 100 days to connect with as many people as possible in every state and territory.

The baton will start its journey from Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day, Monday, March 13. From now until May 15, 2017, anyone can nominate at gc2018.com/qbr.