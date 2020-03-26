Be creative to support local businesses

IN THESE difficult times, we all need to get going and support all our local businesses, especially those businesses severely affected by the shutdown by COVID-19.

Those of us who call the Central Highlands home and work here have mostly enjoyed prosperous times of late and I think it is time we stood up to support the businesses we have enjoyed during those times.

The old saying of “use it or lose it” could never be more apparent now as our favourite cafe, restaurant, bar, gym, or the many other businesses being forced to shut down, seek innovative ways to offer their services to customers and literally fight for their own survival.

An initiative of the Queensland Government is aiming to support local businesses, through their “When you Go Local, you GROW Local” program.

When you go local, you grow local jobs.

By supporting local business, you can help new businesses start, existing businesses to grow and create new local jobs and help our community to thrive and get through these challenging times.

There are a few tangible things we can do to support our local businesses and keep them going.

Eat more takeaway. A lot of the local cafes are now offering their menus as take away and some will even deliver. It’s never tasted better or been better for you.

Adopt a “pay it forward system”. Chat to your local restaurant, cafe or even accommodation venue and offer to pay for a meal or accommodation in the future when your friends or family can come and visit, or if you just want a change of venue from your social isolation.

Buy lunch or dinner for your friends, seek out gift cards and vouchers from your favourite venue. Be just as creative with passing over your money, as they are all trying to be, to keep supplying their customers, keep staff employed and just staying in business so when we get through this, we can enjoy them again.

I could add a classic saying from that famous US president, (albeit changed to suit our new found reality): “Ask not what your local business can do for you – ask what you can do for your local business.”