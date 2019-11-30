Bean Waitin’ cafe launched near doctors surgery

EMERALD recently welcomed its newest cafe to service residents and visitors on the southern side of town.

Bean Waitin’, appropriately named with its location at the Emerald Medical Group, opened in November and has been said to benefit the local health care system.

Manager Nancy Leach said it was operated solely by Central Highlands Health Care, with all profits improving services locally.

“It means that everything we make goes back to the centre itself and helps them create a better health care system, which then goes back to the community,” she said.

Ms Leach has recently moved from New Zealand and said it has been a great way to meet the Central Highlands community.

“It’s been cool so far and an awesome learning experience,” she said.

“The best part as a newbie to town is getting to chat to all the locals and getting to know them more.”

Ms Leach said the cafe, which was named by Emerald Medical Group CEO Michael Bishop, was a great place for patients to spend time while waiting for appointments.

“If they have a bit of a wait or have to hang around for results or between appointments, they have somewhere to go,” she said.

The cafe is also the first on the southern side of Emerald, which Ms Leach said would be great for business, schools and residents who live closer to the airport.

Bean Waitin’ offers hot and cold coffees and drinks, smoothies, sandwiches and snacks.

“We’ve basically just been trying to find our feet and find out what people want,” Ms Leach said.

The business also uses the SKIP app, for customers to grab their coffee on the go.

It operates Monday to Friday from 8am to 2pm at the Emerald Medical Group, next to the chemist.